Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.05.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.