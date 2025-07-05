Columbia River Financial Group LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.6% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after buying an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,500,000 after buying an additional 103,951 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.