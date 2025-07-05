Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 714 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.