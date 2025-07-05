Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,575 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Quanta Services worth $122,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $386.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $387.37.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

