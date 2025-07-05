Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 14,259 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $94.38.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

