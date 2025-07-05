iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

AGG opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

