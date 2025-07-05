Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,696 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $308.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

