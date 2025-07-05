Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $308.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

