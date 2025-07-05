Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 25,059 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day moving average of $165.30. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.