von Borstel & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 800 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Kroger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE KR opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $74.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

