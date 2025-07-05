Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 148,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,793,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 200,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 228,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

CRM opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.78. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

