Novem Group Invests $284,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

