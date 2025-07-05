Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $28,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vertiv by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vertiv by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Vertiv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 532,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Vertiv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $127.92 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

