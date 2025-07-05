The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,422,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,679,000 after acquiring an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:SHW opened at $350.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.91. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $294.32 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

