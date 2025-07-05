Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,325 Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 16.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.2%

SO stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. Southern Company has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.