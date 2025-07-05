Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 28.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8%

MDLZ stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

