iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $31,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,356,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $343.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.44 and a 200-day moving average of $319.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $344.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

