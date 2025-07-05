HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,662 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $4,869,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

