309 Shares in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in McKesson by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.42.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $719.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $714.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $736.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $1,348,234.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,841.48. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

