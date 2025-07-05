Macroview Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

