Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

