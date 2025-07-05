HM Payson & Co. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,150,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $83.32 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

