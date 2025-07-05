Kintegral Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

