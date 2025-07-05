Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $270,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $399.33 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.