Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Lowered by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,343,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,502,253.76. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 668,722 shares of company stock worth $121,714,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $201.50 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

