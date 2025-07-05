SL Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.8% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $241.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.