Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.42. The company has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

