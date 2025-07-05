Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $545.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.38 and its 200 day moving average is $625.94. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

