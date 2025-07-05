Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0%

BX opened at $155.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

