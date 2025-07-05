Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

