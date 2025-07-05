SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Cut by Catawba River Capital

Catawba River Capital reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 12.7% of Catawba River Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Catawba River Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.27 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

