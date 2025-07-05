Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Dodge & Cox grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after buying an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,894,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $62.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $100.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

