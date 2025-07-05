Stage Harbor Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 16.1%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.