Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Sells 253 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.8% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $173.95 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.36 and a 200-day moving average of $249.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

