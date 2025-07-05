Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.15.

ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

