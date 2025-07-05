Olde Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Olde Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.