Olde Wealth Management LLC Invests $134,000 in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

