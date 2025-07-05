Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Position Lifted by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.6% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $30.06 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $30.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.