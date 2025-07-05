Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of CDNS opened at $328.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.91. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $330.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.