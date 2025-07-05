Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

