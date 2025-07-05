Brookstone Capital Management Has $9.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

