Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VHT opened at $249.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.