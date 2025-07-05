Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Invests $363,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,943,000 after buying an additional 601,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

