World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 138.9% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,496.40. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.78. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

