Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after purchasing an additional 297,840 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,575,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

