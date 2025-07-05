Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TRV opened at $264.13 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $277.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.88 and a 200 day moving average of $255.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.