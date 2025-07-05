Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 126 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average of $181.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

