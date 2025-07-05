Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 903,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 202,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1%

VZ stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

