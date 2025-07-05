Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IVV stock opened at $628.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $593.20 and its 200-day moving average is $583.67. The company has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.