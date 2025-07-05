Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases 309 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

